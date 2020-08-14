South Georgia school bus crash kills man, injures kids

ALMA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead and six children are injured after a school bus crash in south Georgia.

It happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. 1 in Alma.

State troopers say a box truck ran into the bus while it was stopped to unload students.

Six of the 10 students on board the bus at the time of the accident were sent to a hospital.

The 25-year-old truck driver was also taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

This was the scene after a school bus crash in Alma killed one person. (WRDW)

