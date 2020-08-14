Advertisement

Richmond County deputies looking for suspect in stalking case

Michael Todd Jones
Michael Todd Jones(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help finding a man wanted on suspicion of aggravated stalking, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Todd Jones, 54, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and with brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

They said he is known to frequent the 4000 block of Amherst Way in Martinez and the 3300 block of Wheeler Road in Augusta and that he gets around on a motorcycle.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 821-1080.

