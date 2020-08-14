No decision reached after Ga. high court considers ex-deputies’ case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s no decision yet in the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the death of Eurie Martin after he was tased three years ago.

The case went before the Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday.

The state argues Martin was no threat to the officers on scene.

Lawyers for the officers say they should have immunity because they were just doing their job.

The Supreme Court justices say the case does not come down to the tasing itself but whether the deputies had legal authority to stop Martin in the first place.

“But they cannot do any kind of stop or command a stop until it’s reasonable suspicion of some crime. Not just reasonable suspicion that I would like to know more. … That’s a Tier 1 stop, which a citizen [then] has the right to say, ‘Go screw yourself, officer, I’m walking away,’” said David E. Nahmias, presiding justice of the court.

The justices did not issue a ruling, saying they want to review the case again.

No date has been given for when that will happen.

