Need some school supplies? Get some this weekend in North Augusta!
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community in North Augusta is holding a Back to School supply drive on August 15 to give school supplies to families that are in need this fall.
Families can pick up school supplies at two locations:
Location 1: Summer Field Park
738 Old Edgefield Rd.
North Augusta, South Carolina 29841
Supplies can be picked up from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location 2: The Bradleyville Neighborhood
475 Bradleyville Rd
North Augusta, South Carolina 29841
Supplies can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Supply donations are closed, however, the public can still submit monetary donations. Reference the flyer below if you would like to donate.
