Need some school supplies? Get some this weekend in North Augusta!

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community in North Augusta is holding a Back to School supply drive on August 15 to give school supplies to families that are in need this fall.

Families can pick up school supplies at two locations:

Location 1: Summer Field Park

738 Old Edgefield Rd.

North Augusta, South Carolina 29841

Supplies can be picked up from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location 2: The Bradleyville Neighborhood

475 Bradleyville Rd

North Augusta, South Carolina 29841

Supplies can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Supply donations are closed, however, the public can still submit monetary donations. Reference the flyer below if you would like to donate.

Two back to school supply drives are available in North Augusta, SC. ((Source: Richard Bush))

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.