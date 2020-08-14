Advertisement

Need some school supplies? Get some this weekend in North Augusta!

School Supply Drives need support
School Supply Drives need support(WBAY)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community in North Augusta is holding a Back to School supply drive on August 15 to give school supplies to families that are in need this fall.

Families can pick up school supplies at two locations:

Location 1: Summer Field Park

738 Old Edgefield Rd.

North Augusta, South Carolina 29841

Supplies can be picked up from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location 2: The Bradleyville Neighborhood

475 Bradleyville Rd

North Augusta, South Carolina 29841

Supplies can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Supply donations are closed, however, the public can still submit monetary donations. Reference the flyer below if you would like to donate.

Two back to school supply drives are available in North Augusta, SC.
Two back to school supply drives are available in North Augusta, SC.((Source: Richard Bush))

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Aiken County school officials working on plans for mask rules

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Aiken County school board is trying to figure out how to enforce mask use at schools in order to meet the South Carolina Department of Education's mask requirements in K-12 public schools and buses.

News

35 COVID-19 cases reported at Ga. school made famous by photo of crowded hall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thirty-five positive cases of coronavirus have been reported among staff and students of the high school that made headlines last with photos of crowded a hallway and hardly any masks in sight, according to Atlanta news media.

Coronavirus

70 South Carolina school districts to receive protective gear

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emery Glover
Gov. Henry McMaster says 70 school districts will receive personal protective equipment as schools reopen across the state.

News

Georgia first lady, Sen. Kelly Loeffler to visit Augusta

Updated: 14 hours ago
Georgia first lady Marty Kemp and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be in Augusta today.

Latest News

News

A Masters without guests: What it means for all of us

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Masters is the keystone of the local economy, so a patronless tournament will have impacts from the economy to health to schools.

Education

Burke County schools to continue meal deliveries by bus

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Buses delivering meal to students during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue until the end of August.

Back To School

Triumphs and turbulence: See pandemic through a child’s eyes

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
Children across the CSRA try to adapt to life with less socialization while parents try their best to watch out for their mental health.

Back To School

Triumphs and Turbulence: Taking a look at a pandemic through a child's eyes

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT

News

Columbia County school calendar reconfigured for patron-less Masters

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Columbia County School District leaders have adjusted their school schedule after the Augusta National Golf Club moved to continue with the Masters in November without fans.

News

Aiken Tech offers option for later-starting term

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
Aiken Technical College has added an option for new students to start classes next month instead of this coming Monday.