NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace adds another sponsorship deal

WELCOME, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace keeps adding to his NASCAR portfolio. NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver announced a multiyear partnership with technology company DoorDash.

The company will sponsor Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports beginning Sunday on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

The deal also includes six more races this year: Dover, Richmond, Las Vegas, Texas, Martinsville and Phoenix.

Columbia Sportswear Co. signed Wallace as a brand ambassador earlier this week. He also signed deals with Beats by Dre and Cash App in recent weeks.

