Advertisement

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace adds another sponsorship deal

Driver Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Driver Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCOME, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace keeps adding to his NASCAR portfolio. NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver announced a multiyear partnership with technology company DoorDash.

The company will sponsor Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports beginning Sunday on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

The deal also includes six more races this year: Dover, Richmond, Las Vegas, Texas, Martinsville and Phoenix.

Columbia Sportswear Co. signed Wallace as a brand ambassador earlier this week. He also signed deals with Beats by Dre and Cash App in recent weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lakeside shows off volleyball safety at tri-meet

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Columbia County does not have a capacity limit for athletic events, but does have a mask requirement for all spectators. Very few, if any, were not wearing a mask at all times.

Sports

Stafford, Smart endow new social justice program for UGA athletics

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By UGA Bulldogs
The University of Georgia Athletic Association has launched an ambitious program that seeks to implement strategic initiatives in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice, according to an announcement Friday by UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity.

Sports

Jackets’ Strafaci Advances to U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci won twice Thursday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 120th United States Amateur Championship, eliminating a pair of University of Arkansas players and surviving an unusual finish to his round of 16 match against the Razorbacks’ Segundo Oliva Pinto.

Sports

5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
The NFL’s longest-serving on-field official was among five who have opted to take a leave of absence for the 2020 season.

Sports

Charleston Southern suspends 2020 football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Charleston Southern is suspending its 2020 football season. The school is part of the Division I Big South Conference and competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Latest News

Sports

Falcons re-sign TE Luke Stocker to back up newcomer Hurst

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed tight end Luke Stocker. He appeared in 15 games for the Falcons last season, including eight starts. Stocker had eight catches for 53 yards.

Sports

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events, a move that does not affect major college football, because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Sports

Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour ‘moving on’ after fined by NHL

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT
|
By John Wawrow
Brind’Amour was upset in criticizing how officials dealt with the Hurricanes challenge of a Bruins goal scored in Boston’s 4-3 win in double overtime in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

Sports

Varner III grabs Wyndham lead with career low-tying 62

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Varner had eight birdies, including four straight midway through the round to match his low round from the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in 2015. He did not make a bogey and was three strokes in front of Wesley Bryan among the morning starters.

Sports

Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The senators also want to ensure for the athletes long-term medical coverage and treatment, enforceable medical standards, academic freedom and revenue sharing agreements.