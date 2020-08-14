Local office manager stole $893K giving herself a raise, authorities say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities explained Friday how a woman allegedly embezzled $893,353 from her employer by giving herself am unauthorized pay raise.

Susan Hankinson Thigpen, 59, of Dearing, was arrested after a five-month investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The agency got involved in March after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requested its help.

The investigation revealed Thigpen, acting in her capacity as office manager, accessed of investigating financial theft from Women’s Health of Augusta’s web-based payroll portal and unlawfully increased her salary, according to authorities.

During a period from January 2014 to June 2019, she defrauded her employer of about $893,353.69 in salary overpayments, according to authorities.

Thigpen has been charged with computer theft under the Georgia Computer Crimes statute.

Thigpen was taken into custody Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released on $27,700 bond, according to authorities.

The case ultimately will be turned over to District Attorney Natalie Paine for consideration of additional charges, according to authorities.

