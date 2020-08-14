Lakeside shows off volleyball safety at tri-meet

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Volleyball was going to be a challenge for a number of reasons: it’s indoor, close contact, and there’s a lot of touching. The season still goes on. Lakeside High School told us about some of the steps they’re taking to keep everything safe last week, and now we know what it looks like on gameday.

The number one thing that stood out was the masks. Columbia County does not have a capacity limit for athletic events, but does have a mask requirement for all spectators. Very few, if any, were not wearing a mask at all times.

Fans also did a great job of leaving when their team was not playing, another requirement for tri-meets.

Players and coaches were also wearing masks and did not sit on chairs when not playing.

Usually there's a large hug following a point between teammates. Most players tried their best to break that habbit, though there was some touching. No post game handshake either just a quick wave.

There was also full court sanitation after the game. Disinfectant spray down on the court and even across the top of the net.

Greenbrier proceeded to defeat Lakeside in a rematch of last year’s region championship 2-0. Layla Bland and Eve Denard led the Wolfpack on offense with 8 and 7 kills respectively.

