I-TEAM: New data shows second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across nursing homes nationwide

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 2,000 patients have died from the virus in Georgia, and more than 800 have in South Carolina. Our I-TEAM analyzed the most recent data released by the state of South Carolina.

In just 30 days, nearly 240 facilities across the state reported new cases of the virus, 14 of which are local.

The American Health Care Association (AHCA) which represents long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities across the nation released this data earlier this month. It shows COVID-19 cases began to rise a second time in mid-July after initially decreasing in June .

The same day the AHCA released this data, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a report summarizing all the new cases in South Carolina facilities over the last 30 days.

239 facilities reported having new cases of the virus with 1826 people now positive for the virus. Nearly 40 percent of those positive are staff working in facilities.

Locally, our I-TEAM found new cases in eight Aiken facilities, with the largest outbreaks are at Pruitt Health Aiken and Carlyle Senior Care of Aiken.

43 patients have tested positive at Pruitt Health and nine have died. 37 patients and seven staff members have the virus at Carlyle. Only one person has died.

DHEC also reports cases in facilities in Edgefield, Orangeburg, Saluda, and North Augusta.

According to the AHCA, community spread is to the blame for this second rise of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

