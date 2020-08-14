Grovetown storm damage blamed on microburst

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say they know more about what caused storm damage this week in Grovetown.

The storm toppled trees and caused other problems Wednesday, with cleanup and repairs lasting into Thursday.

Based on a review of radar data and damage photos and locations, the National Weather Service said the damage appears to have been from a microburst of strong localized straight-line winds from a thunderstorm, according to city officials.

The agency says the storm appears to have developed and collapsed very quickly.

There were no injuries.

The city said several trees and power lines were down along Katherine Street, Second Avenue, Third Avenue and Dorn Street, among others.

At least two vacant homes were damaged by uprooted trees.

At one point, more than 2,000 people were without power.

