Advertisement

Georgia National Fair festivities canceled for 2020

Georgia National Fair
Georgia National Fair(WRDW)
By Alex Jones
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Alex Jones | August 13, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 9:47 PM

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - Organizers for the Georgia National Fair have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual event.

In June, organizers said they were pushing ahead and planning for a modified version of the fair in October, but persisting health and safety guidelines have led them to make the decision not to hold the event this year.

“For 30 years we have been able to offer an event for everyone in the family to enjoy, the rides, the entertainment, food and much more. This year, due to growing concerns for the safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and vendors we knew it was going to be tough to move forward as ‘normal,’” said CEO Steven Shimp. “Although the 2020 Georgia National Fair is unable to happen, we are making plans for the 2021 event and hope that you will make plans to join us then.”

This marks the first time in the fair’s 30-year history that it will not be held.

The 2021 Georgia National Fair is scheduled for Oct. 7-17.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grovetown storm damage blamed on microburst

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Officials say they know more about what caused storm damage this week in Grovetown.

Coronavirus

AARP phone event this morning to focus on pandemic’s mental toll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
AARP South Carolina and the South Carolina Behavioral Health Coalition will co-host a free telephone town hall meeting open to the public discussing the psychological consequences of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Supplies are limited today in Augusta face mask giveaway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The office of Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. is partnering with local organizations to provide free face masks for Augusta residents.

News

Authorities release new photos of missing Georgia mother

Updated: 2 hours ago
FBI officials are asking anyone with information about 21-year-old Leila Cavett to contact them.

Latest News

News

Blythe man gets 15 years for shooting at law enforcement copter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Blythe man has been sentenced to more than 15 years behind federal bars for shooting at a law enforcement helicopter.

News

Learn about lawmaker's effort to get whistleblowers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Georgia state Rep. Beth Moore has set up an email address where students and teachers can report school safety problems.

News

No decision reached after Ga. high court considers ex-deputies’ case

Updated: 3 hours ago
There’s no decision yet in the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the death of Eurie Martin after he was tased three years ago.

News

Here's what happened in court case of former local deputies

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Georgia Supreme Court took up the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the taser death of a man three years ago.

News

South Georgia school bus crash kills man, injures kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
One man is dead and six children are injured after a school bus crash in south Georgia.

News

Learn about Blythe man's helicopter shooting case

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).