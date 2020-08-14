Georgia National Fair festivities canceled for 2020

By Alex Jones | August 13, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 9:47 PM

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - Organizers for the Georgia National Fair have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual event.

In June, organizers said they were pushing ahead and planning for a modified version of the fair in October, but persisting health and safety guidelines have led them to make the decision not to hold the event this year.

“For 30 years we have been able to offer an event for everyone in the family to enjoy, the rides, the entertainment, food and much more. This year, due to growing concerns for the safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and vendors we knew it was going to be tough to move forward as ‘normal,’” said CEO Steven Shimp. “Although the 2020 Georgia National Fair is unable to happen, we are making plans for the 2021 event and hope that you will make plans to join us then.”

This marks the first time in the fair’s 30-year history that it will not be held.

The 2021 Georgia National Fair is scheduled for Oct. 7-17.

