Georgia lawmaker wants school-safety whistleblowers

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - One Georgia lawmaker says she's looking for whistleblowers when it comes to school safety.

State Rep. Beth Moore, who serves Georgia’s 95th District, is launching the email account reportmyschool@gmail.com, asking students, teachers and parents to relay any unsafe conditions inside schools.

She then posts the information or images on social media.

“I’ve asked them to submit some kind of proof that they have a connection to that school like a school badge,” she said.

“This is an effort to make sure that if and when Georgia schools to go back to face-to-face instruction that we do so safely.”

Moore says she promises to keep every sender anonymous — and verifies the information before posting it.

She says that as of Thursday night, the inbox had around 650 complaints.

Critics of the idea say the hotline is pitting students and teachers against each other.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.