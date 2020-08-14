Advertisement

GBI: Former trooper arrested in shooting of 60-year-old in Screven County

By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Screven Co., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GBI has arrested a former Georga State Patrol trooper for charges in the shooting of a 60-year-old following an attempted traffic stop.

According to the report, on Friday, August 14, 2020, in coordination with the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Jacob Gordon Thompson, age 27, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

According to investigators, on August 7, Thompson attempted to stop 60-year-old Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis for a traffic violation around 9:20 p.m. on Stoney Pond Road.

According to the GBI’s preliminary investigation, Lewis refused to stop and led the trooper on a brief chase down several county roads.

The GBI says the Thompson initiated a “precision intervention technique” and the car came to a stop in a ditch. Thompson fired one round, striking Lewis.

Thompson will be booked into the Screven County Jail. He has been terminated from the Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol.

The investigation supports the charges and is active and ongoing.

No other details can be given at this time.

