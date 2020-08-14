Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few lingering showers to start the day with temps. in the 70s. Highs in the afternoon will be seasonal in the mid to low 90s. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon through around midnight. Downpours could cause isolated flooding issues for low lying and poor drainage areas. Winds will be steady out of the southwest, but stay generally less than 10 mph.

Our weather pattern is not expected to change too much over the next several days. Scattered storms are expected again most afternoons this week with high levels of moisture and energy in our atmosphere. Most days during the summer months you can think our area as a pot of water. As the sun comes up, it heats up the pot of water. As the water begins to boil, bubbles begin to rise from the bottom of the pot to the surface. Think of these bubbles as thunderstorms forming in our atmosphere. They can quickly pulse up and produce heavy rain, lightning, strong wind, but they usually lack enough wind shear to maintain their strength for too long. The scale of these processes going on in our atmosphere are relatively small compared to a global scale, so weather models struggle to pinpoint exactly where and when these storms form, which is why forecasts are left ambiguous about saying afternoon and evening.

Looking stormy for Saturday with high rain chances for the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday is not looking as stormy, but still expecting a few isolated storms to form later in the day. Conditions will stay hot and humid across the area through the weekend.

