Coroner investigating one death after shooting in Salley, SC

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old following a shooting incident reported earlier today.

According to the report, the coroner responded to a shooting incident involving a fatality at the two hundred block of Robert St. in Salley, South Carolina around 4:49 p.m.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Kelly Garrick of Salley who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Mr. Garrick will be autopsied tomorrow morning in Newberry, SC.

No other information can be given at this time.

