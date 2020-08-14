Advertisement

Coroner investigating one death after shooting in Salley, SC

Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.
Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.(MGN)
By Tyria Goines
Aug. 13, 2020
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old following a shooting incident reported earlier today.

According to the report, the coroner responded to a shooting incident involving a fatality at the two hundred block of Robert St. in Salley, South Carolina around 4:49 p.m.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Kelly Garrick of Salley who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Mr. Garrick will be autopsied tomorrow morning in Newberry, SC.

No other information can be given at this time.

