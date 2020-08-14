Charleston Southern suspends 2020 football

(AP) - Charleston Southern is suspending its 2020 football season. The school is part of the Division I Big South Conference and competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Big South and the NCAA have canceled its plans for a fall championship, although the league did let member institutions play non-conference games if they wanted in the fall.

Charleston Southern said in it statement Friday the environment with COVID-19 was too “uncertain” to go forward in the fall. The school said the decision will let the football team prepare for games in the spring.

