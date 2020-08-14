Blythe man gets 15 years for shooting at law enforcement copter

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Blythe man has been sentenced to more than 15 years behind federal bars for shooting at a law enforcement helicopter.

Investigators say 56-year-old Terry Kielisch fired a rifle twice at a Georgia State Patrol chopper.

It happened in March of last year.

A GSP trooper and Richmond County investigator were on board. Neither was injured.

Kielisch told authorities he fired at the helicopter because he didn’t like it flying near his home.

