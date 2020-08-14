Advertisement

Blythe man gets 15 years for shooting at law enforcement copter

By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Blythe man has been sentenced to more than 15 years behind federal bars for shooting at a law enforcement helicopter.

Investigators say 56-year-old Terry Kielisch fired a rifle twice at a Georgia State Patrol chopper.

It happened in March of last year.

A GSP trooper and Richmond County investigator were on board. Neither was injured.

Kielisch told authorities he fired at the helicopter because he didn’t like it flying near his home.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Learn about lawmaker's effort to get whistleblowers

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Georgia state Rep. Beth Moore has set up an email address where students and teachers can report school safety problems.

News

No decision reached after Ga. high court considers ex-deputies’ case

Updated: 11 minutes ago
There’s no decision yet in the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the death of Eurie Martin after he was tased three years ago.

News

Here's what happened in court case of former local deputies

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Georgia Supreme Court took up the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the taser death of a man three years ago.

News

South Georgia school bus crash kills man, injures kids

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One man is dead and six children are injured after a school bus crash in south Georgia.

Latest News

News

Learn about Blythe man's helicopter shooting case

Updated: 22 minutes ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).

News

Georgia lawmaker wants school-safety whistleblowers

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One Georgia lawmaker says she's looking for whistleblowers when it comes to school safety.

News

This local 100-year-old has some advice for getting through troubled times

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
With a century under her belt, Ada McDaniel says you should never give up in troubled times like the ones we are facing today.

News

The secret to pushing through 100 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local resident Ada McDaniel says you should never give up in troubled times like the ones we are facing today.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Augusta mayor and officials to hold COVID-19 conference today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.