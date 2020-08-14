Advertisement

AU adds location to test kids for coronavirus

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – As students head back to school this fall, Augusta University Health has opened a new COVID-19 testing location to better support pediatric patients as well as Augusta University employees and students.

Testing will be held at the Augusta University faculty office building at 1467 Harper St., and appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-1852 and choose option 2 for pediatric testing or option three for Augusta University and Augusta University Health employees and students.

MORE | By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Pediatric patients being treated at Augusta University West Wheeler or the Augusta University Care Center Grovetown II can also schedule an appointment to be tested at those locations.

“COVID-19 can affect the health of anyone, including children, and this is why we are offering safe testing and treatment so they also get the care they need,” said AU Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule. “At AU Health, it is our goal to ensure the health and safety of our community, and I am grateful that we have the capacity to test our patients, employees and students during the global pandemic.”

To help ease your child’s anxiety about being tested for the coronavirus, Coule offers the following advice:

  • Talk with your child about what the medical staff may be wearing. Tell your child they will see people in gowns and masks to keep them safe.
  • Describe how the nasal swab will look and how it will be used. Let your child know it will look like a Q-tip that will go in each nostril for 10 seconds.
  • Validate your child’s feelings of fear and discomfort. These are times of uncertainty and children feel it, too. Remind them it is fine to feel afraid, but the test will help the doctors know what is happening inside their body.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Richmond County deputies looking for suspect in stalking case

Updated: moments ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Authorities are seeking the public’s help finding a man wanted on suspicion of aggravated stalking, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Two more Georgia fairs canceled for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Organizers for the Georgia National Fair have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual event.

News

Grovetown storm damage blamed on microburst

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Officials say they know more about what caused storm damage this week in Grovetown.

Coronavirus

AARP phone event this morning to focus on pandemic’s mental toll

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
AARP South Carolina and the South Carolina Behavioral Health Coalition will co-host a free telephone town hall meeting open to the public discussing the psychological consequences of COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Supplies are limited today in Augusta face mask giveaway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The office of Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. is partnering with local organizations to provide free face masks for Augusta residents.

News

Authorities release new photos of missing Georgia mother

Updated: 4 hours ago
FBI officials are asking anyone with information about 21-year-old Leila Cavett to contact them.

News

Blythe man gets 15 years for shooting at law enforcement copter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Blythe man has been sentenced to more than 15 years behind federal bars for shooting at a law enforcement helicopter.

News

Learn about lawmaker's effort to get whistleblowers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgia state Rep. Beth Moore has set up an email address where students and teachers can report school safety problems.

News

No decision reached after Ga. high court considers ex-deputies’ case

Updated: 4 hours ago
There’s no decision yet in the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the death of Eurie Martin after he was tased three years ago.

News

Here's what happened in court case of former local deputies

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Georgia Supreme Court took up the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the taser death of a man three years ago.