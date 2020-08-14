AU adds location to test kids for coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – As students head back to school this fall, Augusta University Health has opened a new COVID-19 testing location to better support pediatric patients as well as Augusta University employees and students.

Testing will be held at the Augusta University faculty office building at 1467 Harper St., and appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-1852 and choose option 2 for pediatric testing or option three for Augusta University and Augusta University Health employees and students.

Pediatric patients being treated at Augusta University West Wheeler or the Augusta University Care Center Grovetown II can also schedule an appointment to be tested at those locations.

“COVID-19 can affect the health of anyone, including children, and this is why we are offering safe testing and treatment so they also get the care they need,” said AU Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule. “At AU Health, it is our goal to ensure the health and safety of our community, and I am grateful that we have the capacity to test our patients, employees and students during the global pandemic.”

To help ease your child’s anxiety about being tested for the coronavirus, Coule offers the following advice:

Talk with your child about what the medical staff may be wearing. Tell your child they will see people in gowns and masks to keep them safe.

Describe how the nasal swab will look and how it will be used. Let your child know it will look like a Q-tip that will go in each nostril for 10 seconds.

Validate your child’s feelings of fear and discomfort. These are times of uncertainty and children feel it, too. Remind them it is fine to feel afraid, but the test will help the doctors know what is happening inside their body.

