AARP phone event this morning to focus on pandemic’s mental toll

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - AARP South Carolina and the South Carolina Behavioral Health Coalition will co-host a free telephone town hall meeting open to the public discussing the psychological consequences of COVID-19.

It will begin at 10 a.m. today.

The call will go out to over 100,000 AARP members in South Carolina.

Top panelists joining Teresa Arnold, state director of AARP South Carolina, will include:

Gov. Henry McMaster

Patrice A. Harris, M.D., former president of the American Medical Association and chair of its opioid task force

Gerald E. Harmon, M.D., AMA president-elect and retired U.S. Air Force major general

Deborah Blalock, deputy director of community mental health sServices at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health

Members of the public can register to be called for the regular telephone town hall at https://vekeo.com/aarpsouthcarolina/# or call toll-free 1-855-962-1462.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.