5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL’s longest-serving on-field official was among five who have opted to take a leave of absence for the 2020 season.

Line judge Jeff Bergman was going to be enter his 29th year of service but headlined the list released Friday by the NFL.

Also in the group was back judge Steve Freeman, who was entering his 20th year in the league. He is part of the league’s only father-son duo in the officials ranks.

His son Brad is a back judge. Also opting out are field judges Greg Gautreaux and Joe Larrew and back judge Tony Steratore.

