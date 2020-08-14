Advertisement

3 charged in Chili’s hostess attack caught on video in La.

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three women are behind bars, facing battery charges after viral video captured an alleged attack on a hostess at Chili’s.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a large group of women arrived at Chili’s on Constitution Avenue on Aug. 9 requesting to dine at the same table. Kelsy Wallace, a 17-year-old hostess at the restaurant, told the group only six people are allowed at a table at a time due to social distancing requirements.

Police say Wallace was then physically assaulted by multiple women. The incident was captured on camera and widely circulated.

Tammy is facing aggravated second-degree battery charges. The other two women are facing charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

More: Teenage Chili’s hostess reportedly attacked by large group of women after trying to enforce COVID-19 guidelines

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SRS gains 66 coronavirus cases in a week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Savannah River Site said that as of today, there have been 368 cases of coronavirus among its workforce of 11,000.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Oldest-living American to celebrate birthday on Saturday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
The oldest-living American is getting ready to celebrate what may be her 116th birthday.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

Latest News

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

News

Augusta mayor, other local officials give update on COVID-19 progress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and other local officials delivered an update Friday on COVID-19 efforts in Augusta-Richmond County.