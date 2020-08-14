11 CSRA school districts to receive PPE from Gov. McMaster plan

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with legislative leaders, will deliver personal protective equipment to 70 school districts throughout the state, 11 being in the CSRA.

Each school district was eligible to request PPE assistance.

Gov. McMaster directed money in the COVID-19 Response Reserve Account to cover these requests. This fund was created by lawmakers to “protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Lawmakers set aside roughly $155 million in the fund.

McMaster said it’s important to make sure in-person instruction is safe in South Carolina. That’s why he’s using about $10 million to cover the PPE requests from the 70 school districts. And as the school year goes on school districts can submit more requests for PPE if needed.

“If they need more. We’ll provide more,” he said.

Find the full details of Gov. McMaster’s PPE Safe School Reopening 2020 plan and a list of the school districts receiving PPE below.

