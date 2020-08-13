Young SC boy with heart condition presented ‘Junior Officer’ badge by police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County authorities made a special visit to a young boy earlier this week.

According to Horry County police, 8-year-old Bryson Jones has a serious heart condition.

To show their love and support, officers with HCPD and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety gifted Bryson a few patches and a shiny new ‘Junior Officer’ badge.

“WE LOVE OUR BUDDY, BRYSON,” HCPD said in a tweet.

In June 2018, Bryson underwent a heart transplant at the age of 6. Since that time, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been working to grant him his wish of visiting Disney World when he is healthy enough to do so, according to information from the city.

He had reached that point, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryson was unable to make that trip earlier this year due to the parks being closed. So, in May, members of the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety did a ride-by to bring the young man some joy.

