Waynesboro city manager leaving after 25 years with community

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After spending 25 years with the city of Waynesboro, City Manager Jerry Coalson resigned this week.

He told News 12 that he resigned “position in another community.” He didn’t specify what that job is or where.

Coalson started working for the city in 1995 as an accountant, according to the city’s website. He served as assistant city administrator and accountant for six years before becoming city manager in March 2002.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration/Accounting from the University of West Georgia.

Hired by and responsible to the City Council, the city manager is in charge of all city affairs, including daily operation of the city government.

