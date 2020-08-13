Water main break impacts 150 Aiken homes, boil advisory in effect

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department is currently working to repair a water main break near 325 Northwood Drive.

According to officials, approximately 150 homes are impacted by the water main break. The following streets are affected: Northwood Drive, Penmar Street, Woodbine Drive, and Vivion Drive.

Traffic in the area of the repair is impacted as well. There is no thru-traffic on some sections of Northwood Drive.

Homes that were without water will be under a Boil Water Advisory when service is restored until further notice.

The City of Aiken will use social media and the city app The Aiken Explorer to provide updates on the situation.

