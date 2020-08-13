Advertisement

Water main break impacts 150 Aiken homes, boil advisory in effect

(KOTA)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department is currently working to repair a water main break near 325 Northwood Drive.

According to officials, approximately 150 homes are impacted by the water main break. The following streets are affected: Northwood Drive, Penmar Street, Woodbine Drive, and Vivion Drive.

Traffic in the area of the repair is impacted as well. There is no thru-traffic on some sections of Northwood Drive.

Homes that were without water will be under a Boil Water Advisory when service is restored until further notice.

The City of Aiken will use social media and the city app The Aiken Explorer to provide updates on the situation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: The results are in for our at home COVID-19 tests. Which ones made the cut?

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Data proves COVID-19 cases decreased in Aiken after enacting mask ordinance

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
New data from the South Carolina Department of Health is proving -- masks do work, and health experts in Aiken say they’ve seen changes in case numbers since their mask ordinance began.

News

Effectiveness of mask mandates

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Deputies accused of murder in court

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

What no patrons means for local businesses

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: The results are in for four at-home COVID-19 tests

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
The results are in after our I-T put several at-home coronavirus tests to the test. In all, our Meredith Anderson took five different tests.

News

One dead in Aiken County following shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
One person is dead in the small town of Perry in Aiken County following a shooting there.

News

Organizations hand out masks

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

‘It just is what it is’: CSRA businesses deal with Masters without patrons

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Having no patrons at the Masters is sure to have a ripple effect across Augusta, and some of the biggest impacts will be on businesses.

News

Report: Stacey Abrams was under heavy consideration by Biden’s team for VP

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was under consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate until the very end, according to a report.