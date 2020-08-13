Varner III grabs Wyndham lead with career low-tying 62

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Harold Varner III tied his career low round with an 8-under 62 to take a three-shot lead halfway through the first round of the Wyndham Championship.

Varner had eight birdies, including four straight midway through the round to match his low round from the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in 2015. He did not make a bogey and was three strokes in front of Wesley Bryan among the morning starters.

Two major winners who contended at the PGA Championship last week struggled in their opening rounds. Brooks Keopka shot a 72 and Justin Rose a 73.

