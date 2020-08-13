Traveling water circus to perform shows in Swainsboro
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cirque Italia, which bills itself as the first-ever traveling Italian water circus, will perform its newest show during a stop in Emanuel County.
The shows feature a 35,000-gallon water stage and are animal-free, focusing on the human form and its capabilities. Clowns will act as pilot and co-pilot to take guests on a journey around the globe with highlights from more than eight countries.
="empty" style="padding: 20px;background-color:#333;color:white;text-align:center;font-size:2em;">Sample HTML block
The circus will follow social distancing and other guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, including:
- Attendance is restricted to a fraction of the typical number.
- Tickets should be purchased in advance either via website, call center or in person at the ticket office.
- Employees and attendees ages 3 and older are required to wear face masks inside the tent.
- Hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations will be located in and around the tent.
- Crews are committed to keeping all areas as clean as possible and will be disinfecting all common areas prior to, during and after every show.
Where
- 324 Fairground Road at the Swainsboro Jaycees Outdoor Fairgrounds
When
- Aug. 13: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Tickets
- Tickets can be purchased at www.cirqueitalia.com, by calling 941-704-8572 or from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the on-site box office. Tickets cost $10-$50, depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.