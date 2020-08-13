Traveling water circus to perform shows in Swainsboro

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cirque Italia, which bills itself as the first-ever traveling Italian water circus, will perform its newest show during a stop in Emanuel County.

The shows feature a 35,000-gallon water stage and are animal-free, focusing on the human form and its capabilities. Clowns will act as pilot and co-pilot to take guests on a journey around the globe with highlights from more than eight countries.

The circus will follow social distancing and other guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, including:

Attendance is restricted to a fraction of the typical number.

Tickets should be purchased in advance either via website, call center or in person at the ticket office.

Employees and attendees ages 3 and older are required to wear face masks inside the tent.

Hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations will be located in and around the tent.

Crews are committed to keeping all areas as clean as possible and will be disinfecting all common areas prior to, during and after every show.

Where

324 Fairground Road at the Swainsboro Jaycees Outdoor Fairgrounds

When

Aug. 13: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at www.cirqueitalia.com , by calling 941-704-8572 or from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the on-site box office. Tickets cost $10-$50, depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals.

