The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled another popular CSRA festival

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The town of Salley has canceled the Chitlin Strut as the COVID-19 pandemic lurches forward.

The event was scheduled in November, but town officials announced on their Facebook page that the event will not happen this year.

Greetings! As you are aware, the Coronavirus outbreak has significantly impacted our nation, state, and town. In light... Posted by Town of Salley on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Chitlin Strut joins other CSRA events like Arts in the Heart, the Guitar Pull, and the Oliver Hardy Festival who were forced to cancel because of the coronavirus.

