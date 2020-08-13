The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled another popular CSRA festival
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The town of Salley has canceled the Chitlin Strut as the COVID-19 pandemic lurches forward.
The event was scheduled in November, but town officials announced on their Facebook page that the event will not happen this year.
The Chitlin Strut joins other CSRA events like Arts in the Heart, the Guitar Pull, and the Oliver Hardy Festival who were forced to cancel because of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.