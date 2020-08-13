Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled another popular CSRA festival

Calendar Image
Calendar Image(MGN)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The town of Salley has canceled the Chitlin Strut as the COVID-19 pandemic lurches forward.

The event was scheduled in November, but town officials announced on their Facebook page that the event will not happen this year.

Greetings! As you are aware, the Coronavirus outbreak has significantly impacted our nation, state, and town. In light...

Posted by Town of Salley on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Chitlin Strut joins other CSRA events like Arts in the Heart, the Guitar Pull, and the Oliver Hardy Festival who were forced to cancel because of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

S.C. jobless claims hit low for pandemic but stay far above normal

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the state reached a new milestone, with less than 6,000 first unemployment claims being filed last week.

News

Harlem man, 45 charged with child molestation

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Investigators with the Harlem Police Department have charged a 45-year-old man with felony child molestation.

News

Young SC boy with heart condition presented ‘Junior Officer’ badge by police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
Horry County authorities made a special visit to a young boy earlier this week.

News

Coronavirus testing offered at Jackson, Augusta locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Medical University of South Carolina is hosting a free coronavirus testing site Friday in Jackson. Testing will also be offered at a location in Augusta.

Latest News

News

Temporary lane closure planned for Flowing Wells Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
There will be a temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells Road from Columbia Road to Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway.

News

Hearing is today for ex-deputies in Washington County taser death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three former Washington County sheriff's deputies are expected in court today.

News

35 COVID-19 cases reported at Ga. school made famous by photo of crowded hall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thirty-five positive cases of coronavirus have been reported among staff and students of the high school that made headlines last with photos of crowded a hallway and hardly any masks in sight, according to Atlanta news media.

Coronavirus

Masks, sanitizer being given away today and Friday in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The office of Mayor Hardie Davis is partnering with local organizations to provide free masks and hand sanitizer for Augusta residents.

Coronavirus

70 South Carolina school districts to receive protective gear

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emery Glover
Gov. Henry McMaster says 70 school districts will receive personal protective equipment as schools reopen across the state.

News

Georgia first lady, Sen. Kelly Loeffler to visit Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
Georgia first lady Marty Kemp and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be in Augusta today.