COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a traffic alert if you’ll be driving through Columbia County.

There will be a temporary lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday on Flowing Wells Road from Columbia Road to Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway.

You can expect delays in the area.

