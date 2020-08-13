Storm topples trees, caused power outages in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Power crews were out working in Grovetown early this morning after a storm toppled trees and caused other problems Wednesday.

The city said several trees and power lines were down along Katherine Street, Second Avenue, Third Avenue and Dorn Street, among others.

At least two vacant homes were damaged by uprooted trees.

No injuries were reported.

At one point last night, more than 2,000 people were without power. This morning, nearly 70 people were still in the dark.

Emergency crews will be back out this morning assessing the damage.

