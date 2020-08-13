Advertisement

Storm topples trees, caused power outages in Grovetown

By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Power crews were out working in Grovetown early this morning after a storm toppled trees and caused other problems Wednesday.

The city said several trees and power lines were down along Katherine Street, Second Avenue, Third Avenue and Dorn Street, among others.

At least two vacant homes were damaged by uprooted trees.

Caption

No injuries were reported.

At one point last night, more than 2,000 people were without power. This morning, nearly 70 people were still in the dark.

Emergency crews will be back out this morning assessing the damage.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A Masters without guests: What it means for all of us

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Saying the risks outweigh the rewards, organizers announced that the Masters golf tournament, which was already postponed for months, will be held without patrons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

How a local girl is helping others learn to enjoy reading

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

President Trump pushing for school reopenings

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Here's a look at President Donald Trump's plans to get America's students back in classrooms.

News

Here's a look at last night's storm damage in Grovetown

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Storms toppled trees and caused other problems in Grovetown on Aug. 12, 2020. Here's a look at what happened.

Latest News

See the damage storm left behind in Grovetown

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a look at the situation in Grovetown after a storm moved through on the night of Aug. 12, 2020.

News

Traveling water circus to perform shows in Swainsboro

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Cirque Italia, which bills itself as the first-ever traveling Italian water circus, will perform its newest show during a stop in Emanuel County.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Boy gets second chance on football team

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Hospitality industry hopes Augusta can bounce back after fall Masters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
During the week of the Masters tournament, there isn't a single bed left empty at hotels like the Lookaway Inn. This year might be the first time some of these beds stay made.

News

No patron Masters impacts hospitality industry

Updated: 7 hours ago