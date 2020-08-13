Advertisement

Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned

Stephenie Meyer signs copies of her book "Life and Death" at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, California, on October 12, 2015.
Stephenie Meyer signs copies of her book "Life and Death" at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, California, on October 12, 2015.(Credit: David Edwards/MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — There is still plenty of life in Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight Saga.”

Meyer is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series, she said during a recent promotional event. Meanwhile, the author's long-awaited "Midnight Sun" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.

While such previous novels as "New Moon" and "Eclipse" were narrated by high school student Bella Swan, "Midnight Sun" is told from the point of view of Bella's lover, the vampire Edward Cullen.

Meyer's new novel came out Aug. 4. She began working on "Midnight Sun" years ago, but set it aside after an early draft leaked online. Her novels have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, and were adapted into a blockbuster film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Meyer once vowed never to write another "Twilight" book, but on Monday she revealed during an online event held by the chain store Books-A-Million that she is far from done with Edward and Bella.

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write,” she said. “I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now. I want to do something brand new.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Netanyahu: ‘New era’ in Israel’s relations with Arab world

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A modest Trump administration overture on Wednesday generated nothing but stepped-up carping and accusations of bad faith.

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

News

First elementary school in Columbia County has COVID-19 case

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Several parents at Euchee Creek Elementary School received a letter Wednesday informing them that a student or staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump opposes postal money that would help vote-by-mail

Updated: 50 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
All passengers over the age of 2 must wear a mask. There are no exceptions.

News

Officer will stay out of jail for now in Rayshard Brooks slaying

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Garrett Rolfe got in trouble for leaving Georgia on vacation while he was out of jail on bond. His attorney said staying in the state was never a requirement.

National Politics

Federal appeals court upholds constitutionality of all-male military draft system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system Thursday, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

National Politics

Trump: Israel, UAE normalized relations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump announced Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic peace agreement. They "will fully normalize their diplomatic relations" and "exchange embassies and ambassadors."

News

Funeral service scheduled for beloved AU nurse claimed by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The funeral for Yolanda Coar, 40, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road. Bishop Gregory Fuller will officiate.