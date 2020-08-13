S.C. jobless claims hit low for pandemic but stay far above normal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the state reached a new milestone, with less than 6,000 first unemployment claims being filed last week.

In the claim week that ended Saturday, 5,921 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance in the state. That marked a decrease of 2,988 initial claims from the week prior.

“However, to keep things in context, this is still three times higher than the weekly totals we were experiencing in the weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic fully affecting South Carolina,” department Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

In the last 21 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 712,449 in South Carolina, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.

The agency has paid more than $3.75 billion in a combination of state and federal benefits.

Charleston County had the third-highest number of new claims last week, at 568. A total of 583 claims were filed in Richland County and Greenville County reported 547 claims.

Horry County reported 365 new claims and Lexington County rounded out the top five counties with 340 initial claims.

Ellzey said the agency is still waiting to learn more details about the memorandum signed by President Donald Trump that would provide additional benefits for eligible claimants.

“While we do not yet have guidance from the Department of Labor on how to implement this program, we do know several things,” Ellzey said. “First, there will be additional funds added to an eligible claimant’s weekly benefit amount. Second, the payments will be made retroactive to claim week ending Aug. 1, 2020. For that reason, it is critical for claimants to continue certifying each week that they are unemployed to ensure any back pay owed to them is processed without delay.”

He said it will likely take several weeks before any additional retroactive benefits will be paid out. Until then, claimants will receive their weekly benefit amount for each week they’re found eligible for.

“We are also asking claimants to only call our call center staff for specific claims related questions,” Ellzey said. “At this time, our staff does not have any more information than what we are providing here.”

In response to the high call volume on Mondays and Tuesday, DEW has extended the hours of the call center on those days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We have also added more Spanish-speaking agents to the call center to help individuals who may have language barriers, and we will continue to look for opportunities to work through this crisis,” Ellzey said.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.