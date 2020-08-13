Advertisement

S.C. jobless claims hit low for pandemic but stay far above normal

South Carolina unemployment
South Carolina unemployment(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the state reached a new milestone, with less than 6,000 first unemployment claims being filed last week.

In the claim week that ended Saturday, 5,921 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance in the state. That marked a decrease of 2,988 initial claims from the week prior.

“However, to keep things in context, this is still three times higher than the weekly totals we were experiencing in the weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic fully affecting South Carolina,” department Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

In the last 21 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 712,449 in South Carolina, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.

MORE | S.C. data shows local mask mandates slow COVID-19 spread

The agency has paid more than $3.75 billion in a combination of state and federal benefits.

Charleston County had the third-highest number of new claims last week, at 568. A total of 583 claims were filed in Richland County and Greenville County reported 547 claims.

Horry County reported 365 new claims and Lexington County rounded out the top five counties with 340 initial claims.

Ellzey said the agency is still waiting to learn more details about the memorandum signed by President Donald Trump that would provide additional benefits for eligible claimants.

“While we do not yet have guidance from the Department of Labor on how to implement this program, we do know several things,” Ellzey said. “First, there will be additional funds added to an eligible claimant’s weekly benefit amount. Second, the payments will be made retroactive to claim week ending Aug. 1, 2020. For that reason, it is critical for claimants to continue certifying each week that they are unemployed to ensure any back pay owed to them is processed without delay.”

He said it will likely take several weeks before any additional retroactive benefits will be paid out. Until then, claimants will receive their weekly benefit amount for each week they’re found eligible for.

“We are also asking claimants to only call our call center staff for specific claims related questions,” Ellzey said. “At this time, our staff does not have any more information than what we are providing here.”

In response to the high call volume on Mondays and Tuesday, DEW has extended the hours of the call center on those days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We have also added more Spanish-speaking agents to the call center to help individuals who may have language barriers, and we will continue to look for opportunities to work through this crisis,” Ellzey said.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A Masters without guests: What it means for all of us

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Masters is the keystone of the local economy, so a patronless tournament will have impacts from the economy to health to schools.

Business

Local film producer explains how his business is feeling financial pain from pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
“We are not just going to take $100,000 and light it on fire,” says local film producer Mark Crump, who's confronting the budgetary setbacks of the coronavirus crisis.

Business

Iconic cup plant in Augusta is purchased for $4 million

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT
|
By Staff
There are new owners of an Augusta plant with a well-recognized giant large white cup at its front

News

Augusta travel industry struggles to regain footing in pandemic

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By William Rioux
Whether the trips are for business, vacations with the family, or even historical reenactments, COVID-19 is stopping a lot of travel plans. And nowhere is that impact felt more than the travel business.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 spike spurs Disney World to trim park hours

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The magic is back at Walt Disney World, but for fewer hours a day.

News

UPS reportedly planning $3-4 surcharges for holiday shipping

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Be prepared to pay more for UPS shipping this holiday season.

News

Local woman launches thriving eatery with $10 and a dash of laughter

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Aerisolis Hermandez realized her true gift was cooking and she wanted to bring something new to the Augusta area, so she opened The Crazy Empanada.

News

Stores hope for better sales through S.C. tax-free weekend

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
Many students are not returning to school in-person this year, but tax-free weekend in South Carolina is still happening.

News

South Carolina hits new pandemic-era low in 1st-time jobless claims

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
New unemployment claims in South Carolina have reached their lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

Business

‘Largest Candlewood hotel anywhere’ opens at Fort Gordon

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
|
By Staff
What’s being billed as the largest Candlewood Suites hotel in the world has opened at Fort Gordon, the Army post announced.