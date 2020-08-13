Report: Stacey Abrams was under heavy consideration by Biden’s team for VP

WASHINGTON, DC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was under consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate until the very end, according to a report.

The Washington Post performed a deep dive on what Biden’s team went through in choosing a running mate that ended with the selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The Post said Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, who openly lobbied to be Biden’s pick, was interviewed by the Biden team and was one of the 11 finalists.

Abrams was also interviewed by the former vice president over the weekend, the report said.

Biden ultimately went with Harris, a pick that was praised by pundits.

