Advertisement

Report: Stacey Abrams was under heavy consideration by Biden’s team for VP

Speaking to the National Press Club, Stacey Abrams says she's open for a vice president nomination on the 2020 Democratic ticket. (Source: Gray TV)
Speaking to the National Press Club, Stacey Abrams says she's open for a vice president nomination on the 2020 Democratic ticket. (Source: Gray TV)(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was under consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate until the very end, according to a report.

The Washington Post performed a deep dive on what Biden’s team went through in choosing a running mate that ended with the selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The Post said Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, who openly lobbied to be Biden’s pick, was interviewed by the Biden team and was one of the 11 finalists.

Abrams was also interviewed by the former vice president over the weekend, the report said.

Biden ultimately went with Harris, a pick that was praised by pundits.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Organizations hand out masks

Updated: moments ago

News

‘It just is what it is’: CSRA businesses deal with Masters without patrons

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Having no patrons at the Masters is sure to have a ripple effect across Augusta, and some of the biggest impacts will be on businesses.

News

Augusta mayor and officials to hold COVID-19 conference on Friday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.

News

First elementary school in Columbia County has COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Several parents at Euchee Creek Elementary School received a letter Wednesday informing them that a student or staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Officer will stay out of jail for now in Rayshard Brooks slaying

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Garrett Rolfe got in trouble for leaving Georgia on vacation while he was out of jail on bond. His attorney said staying in the state was never a requirement.

News

Funeral service scheduled for beloved AU nurse claimed by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The funeral for Yolanda Coar, 40, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road. Bishop Gregory Fuller will officiate.

News

Funeral arrangements announced for AU nurse killed by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Augusta Utilities director Tom Wiedmeier dies

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Waynesboro city manager leaving after 25 years with community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
After spending 25 years with the city of Waynesboro, City Manager Jerry Coalson resigned this week.

News

Augusta Utilities director dies after bout with COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta’s utilities director passed away Wednesday night following a battle with COVID-19.