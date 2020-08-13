Advertisement

One dead in Aiken County following shooting

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead in the small town of Perry in Aiken County following a shooting there.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Erik Abdullah, that shooting took place on Roberts Street East.

A male suspect, Abdullah said, opened fire and drove away from the scene.

Details are limited, but we are told that the victim in this case died in the shooting.

No word on the identity of the suspect.

