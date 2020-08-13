One dead in Aiken County following shooting

PERRY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead in the small town of Perry in Aiken County following a shooting there.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Erik Abdullah, that shooting took place on Roberts Street East.

A male suspect, Abdullah said, opened fire and drove away from the scene.

Details are limited, but we are told that the victim in this case died in the shooting.

No word on the identity of the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.