Officer will stay out of jail for now in Rayshard Brooks slaying

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The fired Atlanta police officer accused in the killing of Rayshard Brooks will remain out of jail on bond.

Last week, prosecutors asked the court to revoke Garrett Rolfe's release after they say he left the state to vacation in Florida.

But Rolfe’s attorneys says staying in Georgia was never a condition of his bond.

A judge has since changed that -- but didn't revoke bond.

The ex-officer faces felony murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of Brooks on June 12 outside an Atlanta Wendy’s. After an encounter with officers, Brooks had grabbed a taser and run with it before he was shot.

