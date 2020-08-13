Masks, sanitizer being given away today and Friday in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The office of Mayor Hardie Davis is partnering with local organizations to provide free masks and hand sanitizer for Augusta residents.

The donation of 20,000 masks from Augusta National Golf Club and hand sanitizer from University Hospital makes these supplies available to the most vulnerable local residents, Davis’ office said in a news release.

Volunteers and staff members from the Golden Harvest Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Augusta Emergency Management will distribute masks while supplies last today and Friday.

Distribution sites and times are:

The Salvation Army: 1384 Greene St., 8-10 a.m.

Golden Harvest Master’s Table soup kitchen: 702 Fenwick St., 10:30 a.m. to noon

Fire Station 2, 928 Telfair St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fire Station 4, 1866 Ellis St., 10 a.m. to 6p.m.

Fire Station 18, 4185 Windsor Spring Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

