Local 7-year-old shares her love of reading with others

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this week, we introduced you to the man who started “Mr. Erik Reads” to give children a chance to read more and inspire them to become community leaders.

He inspired local 7-year-old Erin DeJong to do one of many things she loves best – read.

She says she watched “Mr. Erik Reads” on Facebook and was inspired to do the same, so she reached out.

“I wanted to read, so I asked the guy if I could read,” she said.

And he replied yes, so Erin picked out her favorite book and started practicing.

“I was kind of nervous,” she said.

“The first time I’m doing it, I just kind of read to myself so I know all the words and then I just read out loud.”

She says it felt good reading to her peers and she wants to continue doing so – encouraging others to do the same.

“You can do it really anywhere and it’s easy and fun,” she said.

She says reading to others also serves as a way to connect.

“Any people can watch,” she said.

“I can meet new people trying to help them.”

