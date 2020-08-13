Advertisement

Local 7-year-old shares her love of reading with others

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this week, we introduced you to the man who started “Mr. Erik Reads” to give children a chance to read more and inspire them to become community leaders.

He inspired local 7-year-old Erin DeJong to do one of many things she loves best – read.

She says she watched “Mr. Erik Reads” on Facebook and was inspired to do the same, so she reached out.

“I wanted to read, so I asked the guy if I could read,” she said.

And he replied yes, so Erin picked out her favorite book and started practicing.

“I was kind of nervous,” she said. 

“The first time I’m doing it, I just kind of read to myself so I know all the words and then I just read out loud.”

She says it felt good reading to her peers and she wants to continue doing so – encouraging others to do the same.

“You can do it really anywhere and it’s easy and fun,” she said.

She says reading to others also serves as a way to connect.

“Any people can watch,” she said.

“I can meet new people trying to help them.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Masks, sanitizer being given away today and Friday in Augusta

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The office of Mayor Hardie Davis is partnering with local organizations to provide free masks and hand sanitizer for Augusta residents.

Coronavirus

70 South Carolina school districts to receive protective gear

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Emery Glover
Gov. Henry McMaster says 70 school districts will receive personal protective equipment as schools reopen across the state.

News

Georgia first lady, Sen. Kelly Loeffler to visit Augusta

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Georgia first lady Marty Kemp and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be in Augusta today.

News

A Masters without guests: What it means for all of us

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Saying the risks outweigh the rewards, organizers announced that the Masters golf tournament, which was already postponed for months, will be held without patrons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

How a local girl is helping others learn to enjoy reading

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Storm topples trees, caused power outages in Grovetown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Power crews were out working in Grovetown early this morning after a storm toppled trees and caused other problems Wednesday.

News

President Trump pushing for school reopenings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a look at President Donald Trump's plans to get America's students back in classrooms.

News

Here's a look at last night's storm damage in Grovetown

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms toppled trees and caused other problems in Grovetown on Aug. 12, 2020. Here's a look at what happened.

See the damage storm left behind in Grovetown

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a look at the situation in Grovetown after a storm moved through on the night of Aug. 12, 2020.

News

Traveling water circus to perform shows in Swainsboro

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Cirque Italia, which bills itself as the first-ever traveling Italian water circus, will perform its newest show during a stop in Emanuel County.