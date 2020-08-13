‘It just is what it is’: CSRA businesses deal with Masters without patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having no patrons at the Masters is sure to have a ripple effect across Augusta, and some of the biggest impacts will be on businesses.

That includes restaurants, bars, and even retail stores.

Business owners we spoke to are split. Some are shocked, and some are saying it is what it is. But they're all just hanging on.

As if our local economy wasn't hurting enough, take the influx of humanity from the Masters and take them away.

"We did it once in April," business owner Havird Usry said. "Now, going through the same pain again, and watching those dollars fly out the door."

Usry says the money flying out the door at Fat Man's Hospitality Group is in the six digits. Mainly because of catering.

"Masters week is our 13th month of the year," Usry said. "That we get to add to that revenue."

At Communigraphics in North Augusta, it's just another hit to their income.

"Unfortunately, it just is what it is," Tracy Hook said. "I think we keep looking at, 'What's the worst-case scenario?' This is not it."

In Hook’s eyes, the worst case is the tournament being canceled altogether. She’s mainly worried about her customers.

"You're going to have to sit on that merchandise for a year, and you're going to have to encumber that cost of inventory for a year," Hook said.

Many businesses are in a bind, but the year has been so difficult already. It's hard to measure.

How long will that last? Some say until Masters next year.

Several businesses said they really would like to see the CSRA come together to support restaurants and stores. Businesses did tell us the summer months have been better, and that’s helped ease the pain at least a little.

