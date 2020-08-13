Advertisement

‘It just is what it is’: CSRA businesses deal with Masters without patrons

Having no patrons at the Masters is sure to have a ripple effect across Augusta, and some of the biggest impacts will be on businesses.
Having no patrons at the Masters is sure to have a ripple effect across Augusta, and some of the biggest impacts will be on businesses.
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having no patrons at the Masters is sure to have a ripple effect across Augusta, and some of the biggest impacts will be on businesses.

That includes restaurants, bars, and even retail stores.

Business owners we spoke to are split. Some are shocked, and some are saying it is what it is. But they're all just hanging on.

As if our local economy wasn't hurting enough, take the influx of humanity from the Masters and take them away.

"We did it once in April," business owner Havird Usry said. "Now, going through the same pain again, and watching those dollars fly out the door."

Usry says the money flying out the door at Fat Man's Hospitality Group is in the six digits. Mainly because of catering.

"Masters week is our 13th month of the year," Usry said. "That we get to add to that revenue."

At Communigraphics in North Augusta, it's just another hit to their income.

"Unfortunately, it just is what it is," Tracy Hook said. "I think we keep looking at, 'What's the worst-case scenario?' This is not it."

In Hook’s eyes, the worst case is the tournament being canceled altogether. She’s mainly worried about her customers.

"You're going to have to sit on that merchandise for a year, and you're going to have to encumber that cost of inventory for a year," Hook said.

Many businesses are in a bind, but the year has been so difficult already. It's hard to measure.

How long will that last? Some say until Masters next year.

Several businesses said they really would like to see the CSRA come together to support restaurants and stores. Businesses did tell us the summer months have been better, and that’s helped ease the pain at least a little.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Organizations hand out masks

Updated: moments ago

News

Report: Stacey Abrams was under heavy consideration by Biden’s team for VP

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was under consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate until the very end, according to a report.

News

Augusta mayor and officials to hold COVID-19 conference on Friday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.

News

First elementary school in Columbia County has COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Several parents at Euchee Creek Elementary School received a letter Wednesday informing them that a student or staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Officer will stay out of jail for now in Rayshard Brooks slaying

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Garrett Rolfe got in trouble for leaving Georgia on vacation while he was out of jail on bond. His attorney said staying in the state was never a requirement.

News

Funeral service scheduled for beloved AU nurse claimed by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The funeral for Yolanda Coar, 40, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road. Bishop Gregory Fuller will officiate.

News

Funeral arrangements announced for AU nurse killed by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Augusta Utilities director Tom Wiedmeier dies

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Waynesboro city manager leaving after 25 years with community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
After spending 25 years with the city of Waynesboro, City Manager Jerry Coalson resigned this week.

News

Augusta Utilities director dies after bout with COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta’s utilities director passed away Wednesday night following a battle with COVID-19.