Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour ‘moving on’ after fined by NHL

Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour talks with an official during a break in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour talks with an official during a break in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(WITN)
By John Wawrow
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TORONTO (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour is keeping his mouth shut rather than risk another $25,000 fine from the NHL for criticizing officials.

Brind’Amour provided a four-word answer, saying “Fortunately, nope. Moving on,” upon being asked whether he had anything more to add a day after calling the league “a joke.”

Brind’Amour was upset in criticizing how officials dealt with the Hurricanes challenge of a Bruins goal scored in Boston’s 4-3 win in double overtime in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

In fining Brind’Amour for his comments, the NHL issued the coach a conditional $25,000 fine for any similar comments he might make over the next calendar year.  

