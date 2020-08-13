Hearing is today for ex-deputies in Washington County taser death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three former Washington County sheriff's deputies are expected in court today.

Michael Howell, Henry Copeland and Rhett Scott are accused of using a taser on Eurie Martin three years ago, killing him.

Video surfaced of the incident from 2017. investigators say the men tased Martin multiple times until he collapsed. He later died. The ex-deputies are charged with murder and reckless conduct.

The matter is being argued in front of the Georgia Supreme Court. Oral arguments start at 10 a.m.

