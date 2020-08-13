Advertisement

Harlem man, 45 charged with child molestation

Investigators with the Harlem Police Department have charged a 45-year-old man with felony child molestation.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators with the Harlem Police Department have charged a 45-year-old man with felony child molestation.

Stephen Reinecker following an incident at a residence on July 3.

Following a month-long investigation, Reinecker was arrested on Aug. 11, 2020 with help from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, according to the Harlem Police Department, located Reinecker hiding in Richmond County. He was arrested without incident and bond was set at $20,000.

Reinecker was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

