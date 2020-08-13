Georgia first lady, Sen. Kelly Loeffler to visit Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia first lady Marty Kemp and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be in Augusta today.

They plan to visit the Georgia Cyber Center this afternoon at Augusta University.

They'll be meeting with officials to talk about the state's investment in economic development and the cyber-security workforce in the region.

They’re also expected to talk about the expansion of telehealth at AU Medical Center.

