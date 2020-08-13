Funeral service scheduled for beloved AU nurse claimed by COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The funeral service has been scheduled for an Augusta University nurse manager who died after a battle with COVID-19.

The funeral for Yolanda Coar, 40, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road. Bishop Gregory Fuller will officiate.

Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

You can sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.

The mother of two was remembered this week for the positive mark she left on AU Health in her 13 years there.

“The Augusta University team is really hurting right now because of the loss of such a valued team member, and just such a wonderful person,” AU Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule said.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Donations to the family can be made through GoFundMe.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.