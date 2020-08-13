Advertisement

First elementary school in Columbia County has COVID-19 case

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several parents at Euchee Creek Elementary School received a letter Wednesday informing them that a student or staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter marks the first known occurrence of the virus at a Columbia County School District elementary school.

Since schools in Columbia County re-opened on Aug. 3, 2020, all five high schools and Grovetown Middle Schools have had a case.

All students who have come into contact with a positive case at each of the schools has received a form letter with similar wording.

The letter tells parents that their student may have been in contact with the student or staff member who tested positive for the virus.

As of Tuesday night, 24 students and 13 staff members in Columbia County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officer will stay out of jail for now in Rayshard Brooks slaying

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Garrett Rolfe got in trouble for leaving Georgia on vacation while he was out of jail on bond. His attorney said staying in the state was never a requirement.

News

Funeral service scheduled for beloved AU nurse claimed by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The funeral for Yolanda Coar, 40, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road. Bishop Gregory Fuller will officiate.

News

Funeral arrangements announced for AU nurse killed by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Augusta Utilities director Tom Wiedmeier dies

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Waynesboro city manager leaving after 25 years with community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
After spending 25 years with the city of Waynesboro, City Manager Jerry Coalson resigned this week.

News

Augusta Utilities director dies after bout with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta’s utilities director passed away Wednesday night following a battle with COVID-19.

News

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled another popular CSRA festival

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The town of Salley has canceled the Chitlin Strut as the COVID-19 pandemic lurches forward.

Business

S.C. jobless claims hit low for pandemic but stay far above normal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the state reached a new milestone, with less than 6,000 first unemployment claims being filed last week.

News

Harlem man, 45 charged with child molestation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Investigators with the Harlem Police Department have charged a 45-year-old man with felony child molestation.

News

Young SC boy with heart condition presented ‘Junior Officer’ badge by police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
Horry County authorities made a special visit to a young boy earlier this week.