First elementary school in Columbia County has COVID-19 case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several parents at Euchee Creek Elementary School received a letter Wednesday informing them that a student or staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter marks the first known occurrence of the virus at a Columbia County School District elementary school.

Since schools in Columbia County re-opened on Aug. 3, 2020, all five high schools and Grovetown Middle Schools have had a case.

All students who have come into contact with a positive case at each of the schools has received a form letter with similar wording.

The letter tells parents that their student may have been in contact with the student or staff member who tested positive for the virus.

As of Tuesday night, 24 students and 13 staff members in Columbia County have tested positive for COVID-19.

