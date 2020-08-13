Advertisement

Data proves COVID-19 cases decreased in Aiken after enacting mask ordinance

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - New data from the South Carolina Department of Health is proving masks do work, and health experts in Aiken say they’ve seen changes in case numbers since their mask ordinance began.

“I think people are more aware, they’re seeing the impact in our community, they’re seeing the cases they have loved ones affected. So, it’s multiple things but the masking certainly helps,” Heather Radford, Aiken Regional director of quality and risk management, said.

The proof is in the numbers.

According to DHEC, locations in the state where masks are required have seen, overall, a 15 percent drop in COVID-19 cases. In comparison, places with a mask ordinance have seen a 46 percent greater decrease in case numbers than those without.

This includes Aiken.

“I would say that the overall numbers are starting to trend down but our admitted COVID cases are about the same, but there is a lag time there, the mandate that took place with the mask ordinance, it does take time for that impact our community,” Radford explained.

It takes time, but they've already seen declines in the number of positive cases since the mask mandate started on July 17.

Looking back at the numbers from July 1 to July 14, Aiken Regional saw 148 new cases.

From July 31 to August 13, they saw 92 new cases. But Radford says, people must stay diligent.

“Even if the ordinance wasn’t here or before the ordinance it’s important that we practice it, you know, throughout this to protect not only ourselves but to protect our other citizens in our community,” she said.

Aiken’s mask ordinance will be in effect until around mid-September. City leaders will then evaluate if they would renew it.

