Coronavirus testing offered at Jackson, Augusta locations

JACKSON, S.C. (WDW/WAGT) - The Medical University of South Carolina is hosting a free coronavirus testing site Friday in Jackson.

It will be at the municipal complex on Main Street between 9 a.m. and noon.

No appointment is needed, but you need to bring a valid South Carolina ID and a mask.

Also, like each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, testing will be offered Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 3338 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Testing will be offered from 7-9 a.m., but you’ll need to make an appointment at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

