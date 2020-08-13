Advertisement

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

'It’s about preventing other people from getting sick'
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., replaces his face mask after speaking at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., replaces his face mask after speaking at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.

“Wearing the mask is less about you contracting the virus,” Biden said. “It’s about preventing other people from getting sick.”

The Democratic presidential candidate also responded to those who push back against such mandates.

“This is America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up, do the right thing.”

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum — every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing,” Biden declared.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said at a press briefing that his administration was sending 125 million reusable masks to school districts across the nation. He urges Americans to wear masks but has opposed the idea of a national requirement and declined to wear one for months. He has worn one on occasion more recently.

On Thursday he again dismissed critics who say he was too slow to react to the pandemic in the U.S., saying on Fox Business Network that “nobody blames me.”

“Look, we got hit by the China plague and we’re not going to forget it. We got hit by the China plague,” he said.

On Wednesday, when the U.S. reported 1,499 new coronavirus deaths, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day since May, Trump pushed for schools and businesses to continue opening, and called for college football to go on despite several leading leagues’ leaders deciding to cancel this year’s season.

Biden and running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris spoke briefly Thursday in the same Wilmington hotel ballroom where they held a virtual fundraiser after appearing together as running mates for the first time Wednesday. They were briefed by public health and economic experts on the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the deaths of more than 166,000 Americans and plunged the global economy into the worst economic recession since World War II.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report: Stacey Abrams was under heavy consideration by Biden’s team for VP

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was under consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate until the very end, according to a report.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump opposes postal money that would help vote-by-mail

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

National Politics

Federal appeals court upholds constitutionality of all-male military draft system

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system Thursday, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

National Politics

Trump: Israel, UAE normalized relations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Trump announced Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic peace agreement. They "will fully normalize their diplomatic relations" and "exchange embassies and ambassadors."

National Politics

Warning on Russia adds questions about Senate’s Biden probe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Even before last week’s intelligence assessment on foreign election interference, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was facing criticism from Democrats that his investigation of presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ukraine was politically motivated and advancing Russian interests.

National Politics

Concerns mount over postal service's recent performance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The U.S. Postal Service says it can handle mail-in voting during the 2020 election. Many are alarmed by the postal service's recent performance issues under the management of Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general.