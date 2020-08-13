Augusta Utilities director dies after bout with COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s utilities director passed away Wednesday night following a battle with COVID-19.

City officials were told Tom Wiedmeier, 59, passed away after contracting the virus in July.

Wiedmeier was a well-known and respected member of city government through his work in the utilities department.

“Tom was a beloved team member, and his commitment to the Augusta community will continue to be an inspiration to those who have worked with him over the years,” a statement from the city said. “Tom’s family is in our thoughts and prayers, and the City of Augusta extends our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and team members.”

A Georgia Tech graduate, Wiedmeier was largely the face of Augusta Utilities, leading the department through several hotly contested issues such as stormwater fees and the city’s aging infrastructure.

Wiedmeier has worked in many capacities with the city over the past 15 years.

