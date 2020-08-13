Augusta mayor and officials to hold COVID-19 conference on Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.

Davis will be joined by Chief Christopher James, Dr. Stephen Goggans and Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

The meeting will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the August Municipal Building.

News 12 will be following the meeting and provide updates.

