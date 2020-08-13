Advertisement

Aiken County school officials working on plans for mask rules

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school board is trying to figure out how to enforce mask use at schools in order to meet the South Carolina Department of Education's mask requirements in K-12 public schools and buses.

This is what the school board is expected to vote on at its next meeting:

  • The district says anyone over two years old must wear a mask unless they have a condition that doesn't allow it.
  • The district says face shields do not meet the requirement.
  • Students and teachers must wear cloth masks.
  • Superintendent King Laurence says students who do not follow the mandate could face disciplinary action and be switched to virtual learning.

