Aiken County school officials working on plans for mask rules

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school board is trying to figure out how to enforce mask use at schools in order to meet the South Carolina Department of Education's mask requirements in K-12 public schools and buses.

This is what the school board is expected to vote on at its next meeting:

The district says anyone over two years old must wear a mask unless they have a condition that doesn't allow it.

The district says face shields do not meet the requirement.

Students and teachers must wear cloth masks.

Superintendent King Laurence says students who do not follow the mandate could face disciplinary action and be switched to virtual learning.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.