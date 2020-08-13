70 South Carolina school districts to receive protective gear

ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster says 70 school districts will receive personal protective equipment as schools reopen across the state.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon at the Anderson Institute of Technology.

“Getting our children back into the classroom is vital for the continued growth of our state,” said McMaster. “Securing this PPE will ensure that each school has the resources needed to succeed in providing a safe environment for both students and faculty.”

Officials with the governor’s office said 70 of the state’s 81 schools requested funding for PPE. In turn, the following supplies will be distributed:

248,000 Adult and student masks

600,000 Cloth masks

80,000 KN95 masks

150,000 Face shields

46,000 Gloves

237,000 Gowns for nurses

12,000 Cases of disinfecting wipes

11,000 Gallons of hand sanitizer

The Department of Administration worked with Superintendent Molly Spearman, the state Department of Education, the S.C. Department of Transportation, and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority to get some of the supplies.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division helped provide masks, safety goggles, and gowns for school nurses.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.